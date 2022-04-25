MIRÁ LOS RESULTADOS DE TODAS LAS DIVISIONES DEL FÚTBOL LIGUISTA

FUENTE: FÚTBOL DEL OESTE | Este fin de semana hubo actividad plena en todas las divisiones de la Liga de Fútbol del Oeste. Mirá los resultados de todas las categorías.
PRIMERA DIVISIÓN
TORNEO APERTURA – FECHA 1
Fútbol Club Tres Algarrobos 0 – 1 Racing Foot Ball Club (Fortín Olavarría)
Social (González Moreno) 2 – 1 Gorra de Cuero (Carlos Tejedor)
Atlético Rivadavia 1 – 2 Barrio Norte
Jorge Newbery (Fortín Olavarría) 2 – 1 Social (Tres Algarrobos)
Los Once (Colonia Seré) 0 – 1 Independiente (América)
SUB 21
TORNEO APERTURA – FECHA 1
Social (González Moreno) 2 – 1 Gorra de Cuero (Carlos Tejedor)
Atlético Rivadavia 1 – 2 Barrio Norte
Fútbol Club Tres Algarrobos 0 – 1 Racing Foot Ball Club (Fortín Olavarría)
Jorge Newbery (Fortín Olavarría) 2 – 1 Social (Tres Algarrobos)
Los Once (Colonia Seré) 0 – 1 Independiente (América)
FECHA 2 – PRÓXIMA
Los Once (Colonia Seré) – Social (González Moreno)
Independiente (América) – Jorge Newbery (Fortín Olavarría)
Social (Tres Algarrobos) – Fútbol Club Tres Algarrobos
Racing F.B.C. (Fortín Olavarría) – Atlético Rivadavia
Barrio Norte – Gorra de Cuero (Carlos Tejedor)
FÚTBOL FEMENINO
TORNEO APERTURA – FECHA 1
Gorra de Cuero (Carlos Tejedor) 1 – 1 Barrio Norte
Atlético Rivadavia 3 – 3 Fútbol Club Tres Algarrobos
Racing Foot Ball Club (Fortín Olavarría) 2 – 0 Independiente (América)
Libre: Jorge Newbery (Fortín Olavarría).
FECHA 2 -PRÓXIMA
Independiente (América) – Atlético Rivadavia
Fútbol Club Tres Algarrobos – Gorra de Cuero (Carlos Tejedor)
Barrio Norte (América) – Jorge Newbery (Fortín Olavarría)
Libre: Racing F.B.C. (Fortín Olavarría).
DIVISIONES INFERIORES
FECHA 2
9ª DIVISIÓN
Independiente (América) 2 – 0 Jorge Newbery (Fortín Olavarría)
Social (Tres Algarrobos) 1 – 0 Fútbol Club Tres Algarrobos
Racing Foot Ball Club (Fortín Olavarría) 0 – 2 Atlético Rivadavia
Barrio Norte 2 – 2 Gorra de Cuero (Carlos Tejedor)
8ª DIVISIÓN
Independiente (América) 2 – 1 Jorge Newbery (Fortín Olavarría)
Social (Tres Algarrobos) 2 – 0 Fútbol Club Tres Algarrobos
Racing Foot Ball Club (Fortín Olavarría) 0 – 1 Atlético Rivadavia
Barrio Norte 2 – 1 Gorra de Cuero (Carlos Tejedor)
7ª DIVISIÓN
Los Once (Colonia Seré) 0 – 4 Social (González Moreno)
Independiente (América) 4 – 1 Jorge Newbery (Fortín Olavarría)
Social (Tres Algarrobos) 0 – 2 Fútbol Club Tres Algarrobos
Racing Foot Ball Club (Fortín Olavarría) 0 – 3 Atlético Rivadavia
Barrio Norte 0 – 2 Gorra de Cuero (Carlos Tejedor)
6ª DIVISIÓN
Los Once (Colonia Seré) 4 – 1 Social (González Moreno)
Independiente (América) 6 – 4 Jorge Newbery (Fortín Olavarría)
Social (Tres Algarrobos) 2 – 0 Fútbol Club Tres Algarrobos
Racing Foot Ball Club (Fortín Olavarría) 3 – 5 Atlético Rivadavia
Barrio Norte 1 – 5 Gorra de Cuero (Carlos Tejedor)
FECHA 3 – PRÓXIMA
Social (González Moreno) – Barrio Norte
Gorra de Cuero (Carlos Tejedor) – Racing F.B.C. (Fortín Olavarría)
Atlético Rivadavia – Social (Tres Algarrobos)
Fútbol Club Tres Algarrobos – Independiente (América)
Jorge Newbery (Fortín Olavarría) – Los Once (Colonia Seré)
Comentarios