FCTA SE CONSAGRÓ, SIN JUGAR, CAMPEÓN DEL APERTURA 2021

FÚTBOL DEL OESTE | Los ‘verdes’ tuvieron fecha libre en el marco de la 7ª jornada del Torneo Apertura, pero así y todo tenían la posibilidad de quedarse con el título sin salir a la cancha. Es que si Social de Tres Algarrobos no superaba a Atlético Rivadavia, el título quedaría en su poder. Y tras el empate que se dio en América, Fútbol Club concretó su consagración.
LOS RESULTADOS DE HOY EN PRIMERA
TORNEO APERTURA – FECHA 7
Jorge Newbery (Fortín Olavarría) 1 – 2 Independiente (América)
Los Once (Colonia Seré) – Gorra de Cuero (Carlos Tejedor)
Atlético Rivadavia 1 – 1 Social (Tres Algarrobos)
Barrio Norte 1 – 0 Racing Foot Ball Club (Fortín Olavarría)
LIBRE: FCTA
EL DATO: CON 18 UNIDADES FCTA ES EL CAMPEÓN DEL APERTURA.
SUB 21
Jorge Newbery (Fortín Olavarría) 0 – 0 Independiente (América)
Los Once (Colonia Seré) 0 – 5 Gorra de Cuero (Carlos Tejedor)
Atlético Rivadavia 1 – 0 Social (Tres Algarrobos)
Barrio Norte 0 – 0 Racing Foot Ball Club (Fortín Olavarría)
Libre: Fútbol Club Tres Algarrobos.
MÁS INFO: EN SUB 21 LIER GORRA DE CUERO CON 17 UNIDADES Y BARRIO NORTE TIENE 12. LOS DE TEJEDOR AÚN DEBEN QUEDAR LIBRES.
FECHA 8
Barrio Norte (América) – Fútbol Club Tres Algarrobos
Racing Foot Ball Club (Fortín Olavarría) – Atlético Rivadavia
Social (Tres Algarrobos) – Los Once (Colonia Seré)
Gorra de Cuero (Carlos Tejedor) – Jorge Newbery (Fortín Olavarría)
Libre: Independiente (América).
